QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
XMet Inc is a mining exploration company. The company engages in the exploration of its Canadian mineral properties in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario. Its property portfolio includes Grasset Property located in the northern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt, west of Matagami, Quebec; Authier Property located mainly in Poularies and Privat townships in the western Abitibi Region of Quebec and the Blackflake Property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XMet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XMet (XMTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XMet (OTCEM: XMTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XMet's (XMTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XMet.

Q

What is the target price for XMet (XMTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XMet

Q

Current Stock Price for XMet (XMTTF)?

A

The stock price for XMet (OTCEM: XMTTF) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:53:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XMet (XMTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XMet.

Q

When is XMet (OTCEM:XMTTF) reporting earnings?

A

XMet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XMet (XMTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XMet.

Q

What sector and industry does XMet (XMTTF) operate in?

A

XMet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.