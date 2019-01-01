QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.36 - 0.85
Mkt Cap
14.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
40.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
XMReality AB provides remote guidance solutions. The company provides solutions for field service to the industrial segment. Its solutions include user setups, main functionalities, and hardware to field service, aftermarket service, and service providers. Its solutions are used in industries such as energy, manufactured goods, oil, and gas. The sales comprise of a mix of hardware and software subscriptions, out of which software subscriptions account for the highest portion of the revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XMReality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XMReality (XMMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XMReality (OTCEM: XMMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XMReality's (XMMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XMReality.

Q

What is the target price for XMReality (XMMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XMReality

Q

Current Stock Price for XMReality (XMMRF)?

A

The stock price for XMReality (OTCEM: XMMRF) is $0.36 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 14:41:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XMReality (XMMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XMReality.

Q

When is XMReality (OTCEM:XMMRF) reporting earnings?

A

XMReality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XMReality (XMMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XMReality.

Q

What sector and industry does XMReality (XMMRF) operate in?

A

XMReality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.