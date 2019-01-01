|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Xcelplus International Inc (OTC: XLPID) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Xcelplus International Inc.
There is no analysis for Xcelplus International Inc
The stock price for Xcelplus International Inc (OTC: XLPID) is $0.035 last updated Tue Sep 07 2021 17:12:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Xcelplus International Inc.
Xcelplus International Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Xcelplus International Inc.
Xcelplus International Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.