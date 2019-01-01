XL Fleet (NYSE:XL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for XL Fleet
XL Fleet Questions & Answers
The latest price target for XL Fleet (NYSE: XL) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on August 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting XL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 315.77% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for XL Fleet (NYSE: XL) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and XL Fleet downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of XL Fleet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for XL Fleet was filed on August 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest XL Fleet (XL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price XL Fleet (XL) is trading at is $1.44, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
