ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Xinjiang Goldwind Science
(OTCPK:XJNGF)
1.59
00
At close: May 26
2.2596
0.6696[42.11%]
After Hours: 7:25AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.35 - 2.49
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.2B
Vol / Avg.0K / 4.5K
Mkt Cap6.7B
P/E12.95
50d Avg. Price1.49
Div / Yield0.04/2.47%
Payout Ratio30.37
EPS0.29
Total Float-

Xinjiang Goldwind Science (OTC:XJNGF), Key Statistics

Xinjiang Goldwind Science (OTC: XJNGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.3B
Trailing P/E
12.95
Forward P/E
11.7
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.43
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.94
Price / Book (mrq)
1.21
Price / EBITDA
8.08
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.18
Earnings Yield
7.72%
Price change 1 M
1.09
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.75
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.32
Tangible Book value per share
1.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
83.5B
Total Assets
121.7B
Total Liabilities
83.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.15
Gross Margin
26.51%
Net Margin
19.82%
EBIT Margin
29.36%
EBITDA Margin
29.36%
Operating Margin
9.08%