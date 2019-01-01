QQQ
New Work SE is a German technology company offering online business platforms for professionals to network and share ideas, and jobs opportunities, among others. The company organizes itself into four business segments: B2C, B2B e-recruiting, B2B marketing solutions & events, and kunnu International. The B2C segment serves the members of social networking websites such as kunnu.com or xing.com to network with professionals and find suitable jobs, the B2B e-recruiting segment serves customers who want to access the talent pool, B2B marketing solutions & events cater to advertising and events clients, and the kunnu International segment includes business activities outside Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The B2C and B2B e-recruiting segments generate the majority of the company's revenue.

New Work Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Work (XINXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Work (OTCPK: XINXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New Work's (XINXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Work.

Q

What is the target price for New Work (XINXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Work

Q

Current Stock Price for New Work (XINXF)?

A

The stock price for New Work (OTCPK: XINXF) is $242.04755 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 18:05:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Work (XINXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Work.

Q

When is New Work (OTCPK:XINXF) reporting earnings?

A

New Work does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Work (XINXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Work.

Q

What sector and industry does New Work (XINXF) operate in?

A

New Work is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.