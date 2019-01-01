New Work SE is a German technology company offering online business platforms for professionals to network and share ideas, and jobs opportunities, among others. The company organizes itself into four business segments: B2C, B2B e-recruiting, B2B marketing solutions & events, and kunnu International. The B2C segment serves the members of social networking websites such as kunnu.com or xing.com to network with professionals and find suitable jobs, the B2B e-recruiting segment serves customers who want to access the talent pool, B2B marketing solutions & events cater to advertising and events clients, and the kunnu International segment includes business activities outside Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The B2C and B2B e-recruiting segments generate the majority of the company's revenue.