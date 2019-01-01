Xigem Technologies (OTC:XIGMD), Quotes and News Summary

Xigem Technologies Corp is a SaaS technology platform with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. iAgent, the company's patented technology, will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments. iAgent is a mobile, geo-targeted customer acquisition and retention application. iAgent will match sales and services with consumers, treatment seekers and students in real time. For businesses and institutions, iAgent can be tailored to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, fulfilment and service cycles while integrating with most CRM and ERP systems.