Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 1.24
Mkt Cap
25.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-4.74
Shares
60.6M
Outstanding
Beat Holdings Ltd is focused on multiple businesses. It is primarily engaged in the business of providing application-to-person (A2P) messaging service and software products and services. In addition, the organization also offers wellness services, healthcare and wearable terminals, sensors, medical information, data analysis and licensing of intellectual property rights and other rights. The group operates in Singapore, China, and other Asian countries.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beat Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Beat Holdings (XHFNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beat Holdings (OTCEM: XHFNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beat Holdings's (XHFNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beat Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Beat Holdings (XHFNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beat Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Beat Holdings (XHFNF)?

A

The stock price for Beat Holdings (OTCEM: XHFNF) is $0.42 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 18:27:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beat Holdings (XHFNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beat Holdings.

Q

When is Beat Holdings (OTCEM:XHFNF) reporting earnings?

A

Beat Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beat Holdings (XHFNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beat Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Beat Holdings (XHFNF) operate in?

A

Beat Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.