X-FAB Silicon Foundries (OTC:XFABF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$178.7M
Earnings History
No Data
X-FAB Silicon Foundries Questions & Answers
When is X-FAB Silicon Foundries (OTCPK:XFABF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for X-FAB Silicon Foundries
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for X-FAB Silicon Foundries (OTCPK:XFABF)?
There are no earnings for X-FAB Silicon Foundries
What were X-FAB Silicon Foundries’s (OTCPK:XFABF) revenues?
There are no earnings for X-FAB Silicon Foundries
