X-FAB Silicon Foundries
(OTCPK:XFABF)
7.82
0.62[8.61%]
At close: May 27
10.11
2.2900[29.28%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low7.45 - 7.82
52 Week High/Low6.2 - 10.95
Open / Close7.45 / 7.82
Float / Outstanding- / 130.6M
Vol / Avg.0.9K / 0.8K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E11.33
50d Avg. Price7.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.15
Total Float-

X-FAB Silicon Foundries (OTC:XFABF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

X-FAB Silicon Foundries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$178.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of X-FAB Silicon Foundries using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

X-FAB Silicon Foundries Questions & Answers

Q
When is X-FAB Silicon Foundries (OTCPK:XFABF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for X-FAB Silicon Foundries

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for X-FAB Silicon Foundries (OTCPK:XFABF)?
A

There are no earnings for X-FAB Silicon Foundries

Q
What were X-FAB Silicon Foundries’s (OTCPK:XFABF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for X-FAB Silicon Foundries

