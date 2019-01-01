QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
0K/5.7K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
8.45 - 10.95
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
17.69
Shares
130.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

X-FAB Silicon Foundries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy X-FAB Silicon Foundries (XFABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of X-FAB Silicon Foundries (OTCPK: XFABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are X-FAB Silicon Foundries's (XFABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for X-FAB Silicon Foundries.

Q

What is the target price for X-FAB Silicon Foundries (XFABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for X-FAB Silicon Foundries

Q

Current Stock Price for X-FAB Silicon Foundries (XFABF)?

A

The stock price for X-FAB Silicon Foundries (OTCPK: XFABF) is $8.846 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:52:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does X-FAB Silicon Foundries (XFABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for X-FAB Silicon Foundries.

Q

When is X-FAB Silicon Foundries (OTCPK:XFABF) reporting earnings?

A

X-FAB Silicon Foundries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is X-FAB Silicon Foundries (XFABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for X-FAB Silicon Foundries.

Q

What sector and industry does X-FAB Silicon Foundries (XFABF) operate in?

A

X-FAB Silicon Foundries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.