Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intersect ENT
Intersect ENT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) was reported by SVB Leerink on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.25 expecting XENT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.04% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Intersect ENT downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intersect ENT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intersect ENT was filed on August 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intersect ENT (XENT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $28.25. The current price Intersect ENT (XENT) is trading at is $28.24, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
