Exela Technologies Inc is a location-agnostic business process automation (BPA) leader combining industry specific and multi industry enterprise software and solutions. The company's BPA suite of solutions are deployed in banking, healthcare, insurance and other industries. The company is focused on work flow automation, attended and un-attended cognitive automation, digital mail rooms, print communications, and payment processing with deployments across the globe. It partners with customers to improve user experience and quality through operational efficiency. It serves over 4,000 customers through a secure, cloud-enabled delivery model.