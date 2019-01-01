Xebec Adsorption (OTC:XEBEF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Xebec Adsorption
Xebec Adsorption Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX: XEBEF) was reported by Raymond James on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting XEBEF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX: XEBEF) was provided by Raymond James, and Xebec Adsorption downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Xebec Adsorption, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Xebec Adsorption was filed on August 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF) is trading at is $0.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
