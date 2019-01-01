Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures products that are used for purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. The company operates in three reportable segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. Its product lines are natural gas dryers for natural gas refueling stations, compressed gas filtration, biogas purification, associated gas, engineering services, and air dryers. The company's geographical segments are United States, Canada, China, Other, Korea, Italy, and France.