|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX: XEBEF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Xebec Adsorption.
The latest price target for Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX: XEBEF) was reported by Raymond James on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting XEBEF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX: XEBEF) is $1.2233 last updated Today at 5:43:29 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Xebec Adsorption.
Xebec Adsorption does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Xebec Adsorption.
Xebec Adsorption is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.