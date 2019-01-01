QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.15 - 1.23
Vol / Avg.
4.5K/47.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.07 - 7.01
Mkt Cap
188.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.15
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
154M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Jul 7, 2021, 11:19AM
Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures products that are used for purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. The company operates in three reportable segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. Its product lines are natural gas dryers for natural gas refueling stations, compressed gas filtration, biogas purification, associated gas, engineering services, and air dryers. The company's geographical segments are United States, Canada, China, Other, Korea, Italy, and France.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xebec Adsorption Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX: XEBEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xebec Adsorption's (XEBEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xebec Adsorption.

Q

What is the target price for Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX: XEBEF) was reported by Raymond James on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting XEBEF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF)?

A

The stock price for Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX: XEBEF) is $1.2233 last updated Today at 5:43:29 PM.

Q

Does Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xebec Adsorption.

Q

When is Xebec Adsorption (OTCQX:XEBEF) reporting earnings?

A

Xebec Adsorption does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xebec Adsorption.

Q

What sector and industry does Xebec Adsorption (XEBEF) operate in?

A

Xebec Adsorption is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.