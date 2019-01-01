QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
XcelMobility Inc is a developer of mobile internet products and services. Geographically the activities are carried out through China.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

XcelMobility Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XcelMobility (XCLL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XcelMobility (OTCEM: XCLL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XcelMobility's (XCLL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XcelMobility.

Q

What is the target price for XcelMobility (XCLL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XcelMobility

Q

Current Stock Price for XcelMobility (XCLL)?

A

The stock price for XcelMobility (OTCEM: XCLL) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:00:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XcelMobility (XCLL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XcelMobility.

Q

When is XcelMobility (OTCEM:XCLL) reporting earnings?

A

XcelMobility does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XcelMobility (XCLL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XcelMobility.

Q

What sector and industry does XcelMobility (XCLL) operate in?

A

XcelMobility is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.