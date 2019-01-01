XBP Europe Holdings Inc
(NASDAQ:XBP)
$2.59
-0.16[-5.82%]
Last update: 12:53AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.8.504K / 125.873KMkt Cap78.130M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range1.980 - 47.400

XBP Europe Holdings Stock (NASDAQ:XBP) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming XBP Europe Holdings Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for XBP Europe Holdings. XBP Europe Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No data available to display
Ex-Date
ticker
Company
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Q

When does XBP Europe Holdings (XBP) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XBP Europe Holdings.

Q

What date did I need to own XBP Europe Holdings (XBP) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XBP Europe Holdings.

Q

How much per share is the next XBP Europe Holdings (XBP) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XBP Europe Holdings.

Q

What is the dividend yield for XBP Europe Holdings (NASDAQ:XBP)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XBP Europe Holdings.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next XBP Europe Holdings (XBP) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for XBP Europe Holdings.

Q

Why is XBP Europe Holdings (XBP) dividend considered low?

A

Dividend decisions can be influenced by what other companies in the same industry are doing. XBP Europe Holdings's dividend yield is lower than the average dividend yield of its peers.

Q

Is XBP Europe Holdings (XBP) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the XBP Europe Holdings (XBP) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

