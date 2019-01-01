QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Xenetic Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting oncology indications. It also has oncology therapeutic investigational drug candidate XBIO-101 for the treatment of progestin resistant endometrial cancer.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xenetic Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xenetic Biosciences (XBIOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xenetic Biosciences's (XBIOW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xenetic Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Xenetic Biosciences (XBIOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xenetic Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Xenetic Biosciences (XBIOW)?

A

The stock price for Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIOW) is $0.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:28:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xenetic Biosciences (XBIOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xenetic Biosciences.

Q

When is Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIOW) reporting earnings?

A

Xenetic Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xenetic Biosciences (XBIOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xenetic Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Xenetic Biosciences (XBIOW) operate in?

A

Xenetic Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.