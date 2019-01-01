Xenetic Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient's malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting oncology indications. It also has oncology therapeutic investigational drug candidate XBIO-101 for the treatment of progestin resistant endometrial cancer.