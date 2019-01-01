QQQ
Xanadu Mines Ltd is an exploration company with a focus on Mongolia. Its business involves exploring and developing various mineral exploration projects in Mongolia. The company aims to recover copper and gold through the exploration of its properties. The projects it is engaged in include Kharmagtai, Red Mountain, and Yellow Mountain.

Xanadu Mines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xanadu Mines (XANAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xanadu Mines (OTCPK: XANAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xanadu Mines's (XANAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xanadu Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Xanadu Mines (XANAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xanadu Mines

Q

Current Stock Price for Xanadu Mines (XANAF)?

A

The stock price for Xanadu Mines (OTCPK: XANAF) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Nov 22 2021 15:09:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xanadu Mines (XANAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xanadu Mines.

Q

When is Xanadu Mines (OTCPK:XANAF) reporting earnings?

A

Xanadu Mines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xanadu Mines (XANAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xanadu Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Xanadu Mines (XANAF) operate in?

A

Xanadu Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.