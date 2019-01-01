QQQ
Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Co Ltd is engaged in operating and managing a network of healthcare facilities that primarily focus on providing psychiatric specialty care across various regions in China. The company operates in two segments namely the Medical service segment, which is responsible for the provision of the medical service and Property development segment, which is responsible for the provision of property development, lease, and sale service. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Medical service business segment.

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wenzhou Kangning Hospital (WZHUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wenzhou Kangning Hospital (OTCPK: WZHUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wenzhou Kangning Hospital's (WZHUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wenzhou Kangning Hospital.

Q

What is the target price for Wenzhou Kangning Hospital (WZHUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wenzhou Kangning Hospital

Q

Current Stock Price for Wenzhou Kangning Hospital (WZHUF)?

A

The stock price for Wenzhou Kangning Hospital (OTCPK: WZHUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wenzhou Kangning Hospital (WZHUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wenzhou Kangning Hospital.

Q

When is Wenzhou Kangning Hospital (OTCPK:WZHUF) reporting earnings?

A

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wenzhou Kangning Hospital (WZHUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wenzhou Kangning Hospital.

Q

What sector and industry does Wenzhou Kangning Hospital (WZHUF) operate in?

A

Wenzhou Kangning Hospital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.