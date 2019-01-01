QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Waxman Industries Inc is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of innovative surface protection and floor care products, other home improvement and hardware products, including faucets and showers, plumbing products and accessories and home organization and storage solutions. The company uses cutting-edge research and development, industrial engineering and design, and an unprecedented commitment to excellence to deliver quality consumer products for the entire home. It develops, designs, and manufactures solutions for every room in the home, including KleenFreak cleaning and organization solutions, SimplyClean showers, and smart home solutions, including leakSMART complete home water protection system.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Waxman Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Waxman Industries (WXMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Waxman Industries (OTCEM: WXMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Waxman Industries's (WXMN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Waxman Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Waxman Industries (WXMN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Waxman Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Waxman Industries (WXMN)?

A

The stock price for Waxman Industries (OTCEM: WXMN) is $3.8 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 14:34:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Waxman Industries (WXMN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Waxman Industries.

Q

When is Waxman Industries (OTCEM:WXMN) reporting earnings?

A

Waxman Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Waxman Industries (WXMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Waxman Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Waxman Industries (WXMN) operate in?

A

Waxman Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.