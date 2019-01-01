Waxman Industries Inc is engaged in the design, development, and distribution of innovative surface protection and floor care products, other home improvement and hardware products, including faucets and showers, plumbing products and accessories and home organization and storage solutions. The company uses cutting-edge research and development, industrial engineering and design, and an unprecedented commitment to excellence to deliver quality consumer products for the entire home. It develops, designs, and manufactures solutions for every room in the home, including KleenFreak cleaning and organization solutions, SimplyClean showers, and smart home solutions, including leakSMART complete home water protection system.