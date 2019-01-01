QQQ
Range
10.03 - 10.03
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.4/3.79%
52 Wk
10.1 - 11.75
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
22.09
Open
10.03
P/E
6.28
EPS
0.22
Shares
187.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Wustenrot & Wurttembergische AG is a German financial services company, mainly providing private pensions and wealth management. The company's operating segments include Housing; Life and Health Insurance; Property/Casualty and other segments. It generates maximum revenue from the Life and Health Insurance segment.

Wustenrot Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wustenrot (WWUEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wustenrot (OTCGM: WWUEY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wustenrot's (WWUEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wustenrot.

Q

What is the target price for Wustenrot (WWUEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wustenrot

Q

Current Stock Price for Wustenrot (WWUEY)?

A

The stock price for Wustenrot (OTCGM: WWUEY) is $10.03 last updated Today at 2:56:18 PM.

Q

Does Wustenrot (WWUEY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wustenrot.

Q

When is Wustenrot (OTCGM:WWUEY) reporting earnings?

A

Wustenrot does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wustenrot (WWUEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wustenrot.

Q

What sector and industry does Wustenrot (WWUEY) operate in?

A

Wustenrot is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.