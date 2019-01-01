ñol

Wuxi AppTec Co
(OTCPK:WUXAY)
11.11
00
Last update: 2:19PM
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.78 - 23.18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 8.9K
Mkt Cap32.8B
P/E42.25
50d Avg. Price13.83
Div / Yield0.08/0.70%
Payout Ratio17.09
EPS0.56
Total Float-

Wuxi AppTec Co (OTC:WUXAY), Key Statistics

Wuxi AppTec Co (OTC: WUXAY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
37.7B
Trailing P/E
42.25
Forward P/E
28.41
PE Ratio (TTM)
42.59
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
8.35
Price / Book (mrq)
5.41
Price / EBITDA
34.28
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
39.18
Earnings Yield
2.37%
Price change 1 M
0.79
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.05
Tangible Book value per share
1.87
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
16.9B
Total Assets
57.6B
Total Liabilities
16.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.1
Gross Margin
35.79%
Net Margin
19.39%
EBIT Margin
23.76%
EBITDA Margin
23.76%
Operating Margin
23.76%