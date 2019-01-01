ñol

The Western Union
(NYSE:WU)
17.735
0.125[0.71%]
Last update: 11:10AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.6 - 17.74
52 Week High/Low15.69 - 25.34
Open / Close17.68 / -
Float / Outstanding281.5M / 386M
Vol / Avg.888.2K / 4.6M
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E7.76
50d Avg. Price18.16
Div / Yield0.94/5.34%
Payout Ratio41.41
EPS0.75
Total Float281.5M

The Western Union (NYSE:WU), Key Statistics

The Western Union (NYSE: WU) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
8B
Trailing P/E
7.76
Forward P/E
9.79
PE Ratio (TTM)
9
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.25
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.42
Price / Book (mrq)
19.27
Price / EBITDA
5.09
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.75
Earnings Yield
12.89%
Price change 1 M
1.05
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.83
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.91
Tangible Book value per share
-5.39
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
8.1B
Total Assets
8.5B
Total Liabilities
8.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.61
Gross Margin
43.32%
Net Margin
25.38%
EBIT Margin
33.49%
EBITDA Margin
37.54%
Operating Margin
20.55%