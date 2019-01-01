ñol

The Western Union
(NYSE:WU)
17.59
-0.02[-0.11%]
At close: May 26
17.60
0.0100[0.06%]
PreMarket: 7:49PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.69 - 25.34
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding281.5M / 386M
Vol / Avg.0K / 4.6M
Mkt Cap6.8B
P/E7.76
50d Avg. Price18.16
Div / Yield0.94/5.34%
Payout Ratio41.41
EPS0.75
Total Float281.5M

The Western Union (NYSE:WU), Dividends

The Western Union issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash The Western Union generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.02%

Annual Dividend

$0.94

Last Dividend

Mar 17

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

The Western Union Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next The Western Union (WU) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own The Western Union (WU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for The Western Union ($WU) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of The Western Union (WU) shares by June 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next The Western Union (WU) dividend?
A

The next dividend for The Western Union (WU) will be on June 15, 2022 and will be $0.24

Q
What is the dividend yield for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)?
A

The most current yield for The Western Union (WU) is 5.48% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

