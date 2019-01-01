ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Willis Towers Watson
(NASDAQ:WTW)
211.53
3.42[1.64%]
Last update: 11:07AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low208.58 - 211.89
52 Week High/Low192.99 - 244.73
Open / Close208.58 / -
Float / Outstanding97.3M / 111.5M
Vol / Avg.94.8K / 866.4K
Mkt Cap23.6B
P/E15.53
50d Avg. Price224.87
Div / Yield3.28/1.58%
Payout Ratio23.36
EPS1.03
Total Float97.3M

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW), Key Statistics

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WTW) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
14.8B
Trailing P/E
15.53
Forward P/E
16.45
PE Ratio (TTM)
17.23
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.94
Price / Book (mrq)
2.11
Price / EBITDA
8.49
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.8
Earnings Yield
6.44%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.81
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
98.7
Tangible Book value per share
-15.14
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
21.8B
Total Assets
32.8B
Total Liabilities
21.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.83
Gross Margin
8.29%
Net Margin
5.65%
EBIT Margin
9.54%
EBITDA Margin
16.53%
Operating Margin
8.29%