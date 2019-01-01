ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wireless Telecom Group
(AMEX:WTT)
1.50
00
Last update: 10:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.47 - 1.52
52 Week High/Low1.39 - 4.2
Open / Close1.47 / -
Float / Outstanding19.9M / 23M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 40.3K
Mkt Cap34.5M
P/E150
50d Avg. Price1.62
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.45
Total Float19.9M

Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT), Key Statistics

Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX: WTT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
16.8M
Trailing P/E
150
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
417.94
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.76
Price / Book (mrq)
0.88
Price / EBITDA
16.73
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.62
Earnings Yield
0.67%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.4
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.7
Tangible Book value per share
1.11
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
9.5M
Total Assets
48.5M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
57.33%
Net Margin
134.24%
EBIT Margin
-28.26%
EBITDA Margin
-22.56%
Operating Margin
-19.17%