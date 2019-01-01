ñol

Watts Water Technologies
(NYSE:WTS)
130.28
2.45[1.92%]
Day High/Low128.81 - 130.87
52 Week High/Low122.47 - 212
Open / Close130.05 / -
Float / Outstanding19.4M / 33.5M
Vol / Avg.8K / 163.7K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E24.3
50d Avg. Price134.57
Div / Yield1.2/0.94%
Payout Ratio19.77
EPS1.62
Total Float19.4M

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), Key Statistics

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.3B
Trailing P/E
24.3
Forward P/E
22.52
PE Ratio (TTM)
22.47
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.81
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.33
Price / Book (mrq)
3.68
Price / EBITDA
14.66
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.39
Earnings Yield
4.11%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.2
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
34.75
Tangible Book value per share
13.18
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
740.8M
Total Assets
1.9B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.31
Gross Margin
42.88%
Net Margin
11.77%
EBIT Margin
15.39%
EBITDA Margin
17.62%
Operating Margin
15.65%