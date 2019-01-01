Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Waitr Hldgs
Waitr Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) was reported by Benchmark on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting WTRH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 930.93% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) was provided by Benchmark, and Waitr Hldgs maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Waitr Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Waitr Hldgs was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Waitr Hldgs (WTRH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $2.00. The current price Waitr Hldgs (WTRH) is trading at is $0.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.