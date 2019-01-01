ñol

Essential Utilities
(NYSE:WTRG)
46.425
0.575[1.25%]
Last update: 10:59AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low45.76 - 46.53
52 Week High/Low42.03 - 53.93
Open / Close45.98 / -
Float / Outstanding234.9M / 262.1M
Vol / Avg.297K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap12.2B
P/E26.81
50d Avg. Price47.76
Div / Yield1.07/2.34%
Payout Ratio61.71
EPS0.76
Total Float234.9M

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG), Key Statistics

Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
18.1B
Trailing P/E
26.81
Forward P/E
25.77
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.73
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.79
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.98
Price / Book (mrq)
2.29
Price / EBITDA
12.83
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
19.45
Earnings Yield
3.73%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.41
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
20.05
Tangible Book value per share
11.1
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
9.6B
Total Assets
14.9B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.09
Gross Margin
47.05%
Net Margin
28.51%
EBIT Margin
33.72%
EBITDA Margin
44.92%
Operating Margin
32.55%