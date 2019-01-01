QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Water Now, Inc. is a United States based company engages in the development of a portable water purification device. The company develops and commercialize a patent-pending, gas/diesel powered, portable device that processes and purifies contaminated water. Its products include the Aqua 125 and Aqua 1000.

Water Now Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Water Now (WTNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Water Now (OTCEM: WTNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Water Now's (WTNW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Water Now.

Q

What is the target price for Water Now (WTNW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Water Now

Q

Current Stock Price for Water Now (WTNW)?

A

The stock price for Water Now (OTCEM: WTNW) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 20:39:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Water Now (WTNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Water Now.

Q

When is Water Now (OTCEM:WTNW) reporting earnings?

A

Water Now does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Water Now (WTNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Water Now.

Q

What sector and industry does Water Now (WTNW) operate in?

A

Water Now is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.