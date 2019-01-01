|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Water Now (OTCEM: WTNW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Water Now.
There is no analysis for Water Now
The stock price for Water Now (OTCEM: WTNW) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 20:39:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Water Now.
Water Now does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Water Now.
Water Now is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.