WITAN INVESTMENT TRST PLC by WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC. (OTC:WTNTF), Dividends

WITAN INVESTMENT TRST PLC by WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash WITAN INVESTMENT TRST PLC by WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.