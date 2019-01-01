ñol

White Mountains Insurance
(NYSE:WTM)
1224.17
0.11[0.01%]
Last update: 10:21AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1212.29 - 1229
52 Week High/Low978.51 - 1248.99
Open / Close1227.6 / -
Float / Outstanding2.9M / 3M
Vol / Avg.7.5K / 15.4K
Mkt Cap3.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1105.63
Div / Yield1/0.08%
Payout Ratio-
EPS11.1
Total Float2.9M

White Mountains Insurance (NYSE:WTM), Key Statistics

White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.31
Price / Book (mrq)
1.03
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-4.42%
Price change 1 M
1.17
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.4
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1187.94
Tangible Book value per share
835.29
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.7B
Total Assets
7.4B
Total Liabilities
3.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
9.49%
EBIT Margin
-0.92%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -