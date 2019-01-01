QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Western Metals Corp owns and operates two natural gas wells located in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. The wells currently produce a combined 250-300 mcf/day of natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company is not conducting any new drilling operations but is looking to make additional investments in the U.S. oil and gas industry.

Western Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Metals (WTLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Metals (OTCEM: WTLC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Western Metals's (WTLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Western Metals (WTLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Metals (WTLC)?

A

The stock price for Western Metals (OTCEM: WTLC) is $0.15 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 14:42:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Metals (WTLC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 3, 2006 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2006.

Q

When is Western Metals (OTCEM:WTLC) reporting earnings?

A

Western Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Metals (WTLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Metals (WTLC) operate in?

A

Western Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.