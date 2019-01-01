ñol

Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC), Key Statistics

Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ: WTFC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
12.18
Forward P/E
12.09
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.13
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.91
Price / Book (mrq)
1.22
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
8.21%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.03
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
71.24
Tangible Book value per share
59.33
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
45.8B
Total Assets
50.3B
Total Liabilities
45.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.17
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
26.12%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -