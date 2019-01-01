QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/145K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Wesizwe Platinum Ltd is an African company. It's engaged in mining exploration and infrastructure development. The primary focus of the company is the exploration of Platinum group metals and strategic metals from its Bakubung platinum mine project located in Africa. The company does not generate cash flows from operations to fund its activities and therefore relies upon the issuance of securities for financing. The company has not determined yet whether its properties contain mineral reserves that are economically recoverable.

Wesizwe Platinum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wesizwe Platinum (WSZWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wesizwe Platinum (OTCPK: WSZWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wesizwe Platinum's (WSZWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wesizwe Platinum.

Q

What is the target price for Wesizwe Platinum (WSZWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wesizwe Platinum

Q

Current Stock Price for Wesizwe Platinum (WSZWF)?

A

The stock price for Wesizwe Platinum (OTCPK: WSZWF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wesizwe Platinum (WSZWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wesizwe Platinum.

Q

When is Wesizwe Platinum (OTCPK:WSZWF) reporting earnings?

A

Wesizwe Platinum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wesizwe Platinum (WSZWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wesizwe Platinum.

Q

What sector and industry does Wesizwe Platinum (WSZWF) operate in?

A

Wesizwe Platinum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.