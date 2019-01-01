ñol

Wayside Technology Group
(NASDAQ:WSTG)
36.71
-0.08[-0.22%]
Last update: 9:49AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.7 - 37.1
52 Week High/Low24.25 - 39.45
Open / Close36.8 / -
Float / Outstanding4.1M / 4.5M
Vol / Avg.1.1K / 17.5K
Mkt Cap163.8M
P/E15.66
50d Avg. Price34.47
Div / Yield0.68/1.85%
Payout Ratio28.94
EPS0.61
Total Float4.1M

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG), Key Statistics

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
129.3M
Trailing P/E
15.66
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.88
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.54
Price / Book (mrq)
3.04
Price / EBITDA
10.28
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.43
Earnings Yield
6.39%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.43
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12.08
Tangible Book value per share
6.15
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
134.9M
Total Assets
188.8M
Total Liabilities
134.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.78
Gross Margin
16.8%
Net Margin
3.7%
EBIT Margin
4.73%
EBITDA Margin
5.39%
Operating Margin
4.73%