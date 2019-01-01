ñol

West Pharmaceutical Servs
(NYSE:WST)
314.87
9.41[3.08%]
Last update: 10:17AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low308.55 - 315.82
52 Week High/Low288.12 - 475.35
Open / Close309.11 / -
Float / Outstanding56.9M / 74.1M
Vol / Avg.161.3K / 414.4K
Mkt Cap23.3B
P/E34.05
50d Avg. Price355.65
Div / Yield0.72/0.24%
Payout Ratio7.8
EPS2.34
Total Float56.9M

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST), Key Statistics

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
22.3B
Trailing P/E
34.05
Forward P/E
33.22
PE Ratio (TTM)
34.59
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.29
Price / Sales (ttm)
8.1
Price / Book (mrq)
9.73
Price / EBITDA
26.11
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
24.96
Earnings Yield
2.94%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.31
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
31.4
Tangible Book value per share
29.64
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
968.5M
Total Assets
3.3B
Total Liabilities
968.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.15
Gross Margin
39.53%
Net Margin
24.14%
EBIT Margin
26.39%
EBITDA Margin
30.5%
Operating Margin
25.92%