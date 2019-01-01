ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
West Pharmaceutical Servs
(NYSE:WST)
314.87
9.41[3.08%]
Last update: 10:17AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low308.55 - 315.82
52 Week High/Low288.12 - 475.35
Open / Close309.11 / -
Float / Outstanding56.9M / 74.1M
Vol / Avg.161.3K / 414.4K
Mkt Cap23.3B
P/E34.05
50d Avg. Price355.65
Div / Yield0.72/0.24%
Payout Ratio7.8
EPS2.34
Total Float56.9M

West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST), Dividends

West Pharmaceutical Servs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash West Pharmaceutical Servs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.20%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Apr 20

Next Dividend

Jul 19
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

West Pharmaceutical Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 28, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 19, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for West Pharmaceutical Servs ($WST) will be on August 3, 2022. Investors need to be owners of West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) shares by July 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) dividend?
A

The next dividend for West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) will be on July 19, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST)?
A

The most current yield for West Pharmaceutical Servs (WST) is 0.22% and is payable next on August 3, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.