Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.45 - 5.09
Mkt Cap
171M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.24
Shares
33.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Western Bulk Chartering AS is a transporter of dry bulk commodities. The company's commodity includes coal, minerals, steel products, cement, agriculture or grains, ferrous ores, fertilizers, among others. Its customers consist of commodity producers, consumers and traders.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Western Bulk Chartering Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Bulk Chartering (WSSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Bulk Chartering (OTCPK: WSSTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Western Bulk Chartering's (WSSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Bulk Chartering.

Q

What is the target price for Western Bulk Chartering (WSSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Bulk Chartering

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Bulk Chartering (WSSTF)?

A

The stock price for Western Bulk Chartering (OTCPK: WSSTF) is $5.0861 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 14:47:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Western Bulk Chartering (WSSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Bulk Chartering.

Q

When is Western Bulk Chartering (OTCPK:WSSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Western Bulk Chartering does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Bulk Chartering (WSSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Bulk Chartering.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Bulk Chartering (WSSTF) operate in?

A

Western Bulk Chartering is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.