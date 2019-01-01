Wistron Neweb Corp is a product design and manufacturing company that provides original design manufacturing services for communications products. Its capabilities include radio frequency antenna design, software and hardware design, system integration, user interface development, and product testing. These design capabilities have been applied to applications in the "Internet of Things," mobile communications technology, automotive telematics, and smart home applications. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Asia, Europe, and other regions.