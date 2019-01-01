ñol

Watsco
(NYSE:WSO)
253.40
3.77[1.51%]
Last update: 10:03AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low251.54 - 253.93
52 Week High/Low239.62 - 318.98
Open / Close252.56 / -
Float / Outstanding25.9M / 39M
Vol / Avg.18.5K / 266.1K
Mkt Cap9.9B
P/E20.31
50d Avg. Price279.78
Div / Yield8.8/3.53%
Payout Ratio63.47
EPS2.91
Total Float25.9M

Watsco (NYSE:WSO), Key Statistics

Watsco (NYSE: WSO) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
10.3B
Trailing P/E
20.31
Forward P/E
19.01
PE Ratio (TTM)
20.31
PEG Ratio (TTM)
6.54
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.33
Price / Book (mrq)
5.64
Price / EBITDA
11.86
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.77
Earnings Yield
4.92%
Price change 1 M
0.94
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.86
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
44.28
Tangible Book value per share
28.31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.4B
Total Assets
3.5B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.06
Gross Margin
29.56%
Net Margin
6.76%
EBIT Margin
11.23%
EBITDA Margin
11.73%
Operating Margin
10.96%