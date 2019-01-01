ñol

Williamsville Sears Mgmt
(OTCEM:WSML)
~0
00
Last update: 9:31AM
15 minutes delayed

Williamsville Sears Mgmt (OTC:WSML), Dividends

Williamsville Sears Mgmt issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Williamsville Sears Mgmt generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Williamsville Sears Mgmt Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Williamsville Sears Mgmt (WSML) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Williamsville Sears Mgmt.

Q
What date did I need to own Williamsville Sears Mgmt (WSML) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Williamsville Sears Mgmt.

Q
How much per share is the next Williamsville Sears Mgmt (WSML) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Williamsville Sears Mgmt.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Williamsville Sears Mgmt (OTCEM:WSML)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Williamsville Sears Mgmt.

