Williams-Sonoma
(NYSE:WSM)
129.59
-0.41[-0.32%]
Last update: 10:05AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low129.9 - 133.44
52 Week High/Low101.58 - 223.32
Open / Close131.06 / -
Float / Outstanding53.3M / 69.2M
Vol / Avg.197.9K / 1.6M
Mkt Cap9B
P/E8.47
50d Avg. Price137.64
Div / Yield3.12/2.40%
Payout Ratio18.18
EPS5.51
Total Float53.3M

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Key Statistics

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.9B
Trailing P/E
8.47
Forward P/E
8.97
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.47
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.07
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.16
Price / Book (mrq)
6.87
Price / EBITDA
5.73
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.84
Earnings Yield
11.81%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.85
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
18.92
Tangible Book value per share
17.69
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3B
Total Assets
4.6B
Total Liabilities
3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.3
Gross Margin
44.99%
Net Margin
16.11%
EBIT Margin
20.97%
EBITDA Margin
22.98%
Operating Margin
20.97%