Walsin Lihwa Corp is a producer of cables, steel, and wires. The company operating segments include Wires and cables, Stainless steel, Real estate, and Administration and investing. Wires and cables products include copper rods, wires, connectors and components which are sold to industries involving cables and wires, communications cable, heavy electronics, home electrical appliances, and construction. It generates maximum revenue from the Wires and cables segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and also has a presence in the United States of America, Europe, and Others countries.