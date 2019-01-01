QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
GreenLink International Inc holds real estate, equipment, brands, and technology that are leased or licensed to legally operating CBD and cannabis entities. The firm's brands are Jamrocks, Rockit Conez, SNB, and others.

GreenLink Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GreenLink Intl (WSHE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GreenLink Intl (OTCPK: WSHE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GreenLink Intl's (WSHE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GreenLink Intl.

Q

What is the target price for GreenLink Intl (WSHE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GreenLink Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for GreenLink Intl (WSHE)?

A

The stock price for GreenLink Intl (OTCPK: WSHE) is $0.023 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:38:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GreenLink Intl (WSHE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GreenLink Intl.

Q

When is GreenLink Intl (OTCPK:WSHE) reporting earnings?

A

GreenLink Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GreenLink Intl (WSHE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GreenLink Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does GreenLink Intl (WSHE) operate in?

A

GreenLink Intl is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.