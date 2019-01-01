QQQ
Wikisoft Corp is the wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software, the new portal, called wikiprofile.com has over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, and corporate influencers. Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. Wikiprofile is built on the official Mediawiki software originally for use for Wikipedia and deemed the Wikipedia for business. Wikicareer.com has valuable information about companies and their culture, Wikicareer's goal is to promote transparency in the workplace by providing clear and concise information surrounding the topics of company culture, remuneration and more.

Wikisoft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wikisoft (WSFT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wikisoft (OTCQB: WSFT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wikisoft's (WSFT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wikisoft.

Q

What is the target price for Wikisoft (WSFT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wikisoft

Q

Current Stock Price for Wikisoft (WSFT)?

A

The stock price for Wikisoft (OTCQB: WSFT) is $0.041 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:33:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wikisoft (WSFT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wikisoft.

Q

When is Wikisoft (OTCQB:WSFT) reporting earnings?

A

Wikisoft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wikisoft (WSFT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wikisoft.

Q

What sector and industry does Wikisoft (WSFT) operate in?

A

Wikisoft is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.