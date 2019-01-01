ñol

WSFS Financial
(NASDAQ:WSFS)
42.72
0.44[1.04%]
Last update: 9:55AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low42.08 - 42.75
52 Week High/Low37.03 - 56.3
Open / Close42.24 / -
Float / Outstanding50.7M / 64.7M
Vol / Avg.21.7K / 367.2K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E9.63
50d Avg. Price42.85
Div / Yield0.52/1.23%
Payout Ratio11.85
EPS0.06
Total Float50.7M

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), Key Statistics

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
9.63
Forward P/E
10.27
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.51
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.36
Price / Book (mrq)
1.08
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.38%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.11
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
38.97
Tangible Book value per share
23.01
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
18.4B
Total Assets
21B
Total Liabilities
18.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.94
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
1.92%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -