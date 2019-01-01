Warsaw Stock Exchange is a securities exchange based in Poland whose core activities include organizing exchange trading in financial instruments and activities related to such trading. The group also pursues activities in education, promotion, and information concerning the capital market. The company has traditionally generated listed interest from both local and regional European companies but primarily from small and medium-sized Polish companies. In addition to stock and bond offerings, the exchange also offers trading in debt instruments, derivatives, commodities, and structured products. Sales revenue is classified according to three main business segments: financial market, commodity market, and other.