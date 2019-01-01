QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
North American Nickel Inc is a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company is focused on the exploration and development of a diversified portfolio of nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metals sulphide projects. It owns mineral properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Ontario, Canada, as well as in Botswana through its participation in Premium Nickel Resources.

North American Nickel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy North American Nickel (WSCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of North American Nickel (OTCPK: WSCRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are North American Nickel's (WSCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for North American Nickel.

Q

What is the target price for North American Nickel (WSCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for North American Nickel

Q

Current Stock Price for North American Nickel (WSCRF)?

A

The stock price for North American Nickel (OTCPK: WSCRF) is $0.4755 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:28:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does North American Nickel (WSCRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for North American Nickel.

Q

When is North American Nickel (OTCPK:WSCRF) reporting earnings?

A

North American Nickel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is North American Nickel (WSCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for North American Nickel.

Q

What sector and industry does North American Nickel (WSCRF) operate in?

A

North American Nickel is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.