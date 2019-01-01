ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Premium Nickel Resources
(OTCPK:WSCRD)
$1.9045
0.06[3.25%]
Last update: 11:23AM
Day High/Low1.9 - 2
52 Week High/Low0.19 - 2.25
Open / Close1.96 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 113.1M
Vol / Avg.41.2K / 45.5K
Mkt Cap215.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Premium Nickel Resources (OTC:WSCRD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Premium Nickel Resources

No Data

Premium Nickel Resources Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Premium Nickel Resources (WSCRD)?
A

There is no price target for Premium Nickel Resources

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Premium Nickel Resources (WSCRD)?
A

There is no analyst for Premium Nickel Resources

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Premium Nickel Resources (WSCRD)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Premium Nickel Resources

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Premium Nickel Resources (WSCRD) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Premium Nickel Resources

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.